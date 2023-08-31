YouTube Demonetizes Channel Over Video of Democrats Challenging Election Results

YouTube has demonitized a channel over a video for the crime of making Democrats look like raging hypocrites.

A journalist named Matt Orfalea, who works with Matt Taibbi, created the video which intersperses clips of Trump questioning election results with Democrats doing the exact same thing.

Someone at YouTube clearly thought this was a problem and yanked the monetization for the entire channel.

YouTube has just demonetized my entire channel for “violent criminal organization”!!! WTF @TeamYouTube pic.twitter.com/xINx0nI5rl — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) July 6, 2021

Matt Taibbi wrote about it at Substack:

YouTube Hits Orf Again, as Censorship Grows Silent But Deadly When you know you’re being censored, you can protest. But what to do about silent editorial punishment, dished without announcement, by tech platforms that appear to be learning fast how to avoid public outcry? A year ago, this site had to throw a public fit to resolve a preposterous controversy involving videographer Matt Orfalea and YouTube. The issue centered around the above video, “‘Rigged’ Election Claims, Trump 2020 vs. Clinton 2016,” which despite total factual accuracy was cited under its “Elections Misinformation” policy. YouTube in July of last year demonetized Orf’s entire channel over his content, saying “we think it violates our violent criminal organizations policy.” As you will see if you click now, the above video, as I argued to Google, could not possibly be violative of any “misinformation” guideline, as it was comprised entirely of “real, un-altered clips of public figures making public comments.” After both Orf and I tantrumed in public — there’s not much else to do in these situations — YouTube sent Matt the “Great News!” that “after manually reviewing your video, we’ve determined that it is suitable for all advertisers”:

Here’s the video in question:

Conservative blogger Ace of Spades makes a great point about this:

So what kind of video could spur YouTube’s censors to declare Matt Orfeala, or “orf,” a single independent video journalist a “violent criminal organization”? One that pushes back against the totalitarian left’s current narrative that Trump is the only person to have ever challenged states’ slates of electors, of course. We can’t have Trump’s jurors seeing this! YouTube is telling people that they can make money only through some political speech — political speech that serves the Democrat Establishment and Tech Oligarchy.

The tech censorship never ends.