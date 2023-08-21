Yikes! Ron DeSantis Plummets to 4th Place in Latest New Hampshire Poll – BEHIND CHRIS CHRISTIE!

The latest poll from New Hampshire has Governor Ron DeSantis in 4th place.

The popular Florida governor continues to struggle in the GOP presidential primary race.

DeSantis lands in 4th place behind President Trump, CHRIS CHRISTIE, and Vivek Ramaswamy!

Chris Christie?

That’s gotta hurt.

The poll was taken before his “listless vessels” smear this weekend – Governor DeSantis accused Trump supporters of being “listless vessels” during a recent interview.

So his actual 4th place listing could be in jeopardy.

This was not the plan.
Breitbart.com reported on Aug. 16:

Despite prioritizing the early primary state, DeSantis has failed to gain ground. Former President Donald Trump has the lead in the Granite State with 49 percent support — 40 points higher than former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who came in second place with nine percent support.

DeSantis slid to third place, in single digits with eight percent support. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is trailing close behind with six percent support.

Both North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley saw four percent support each, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with three percent. All others saw two percent support or less.

“DeSantis has been the alternative to Trump in Emerson polling this presidential cycle. This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling, and fall back into the pack of candidates,” Executive Director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball said.

DeSantis was in third place last week. So he’s going in the wrong direction.

