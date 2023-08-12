Woke CEO of Hallmark Stepping Down After Several Top Stars Walk Away From Network

Until recent years, the Hallmark Channel was one of the last places people could go for non-woke entertainment that still embraced family values and traditional American ideas.

Of course, this couldn’t last. The left seeks to take over anything that doesn’t fully embrace progressive ideas.

CEO Wonya Lucas took over the network and embraced woke ideas, which eventually caused some of the biggest celebrities on the network to leave. Now Lucas is stepping down.

MRCTV reported:

Hallmark’s WOKE CEO Steps Down Following Mass Celebrity Exodus Hallmark President and CEO Wonya Lucas will be stepping down from her role at the end of the year. Lucas replaced former President and CEO Bill Abbott in 2020 following the backlash over Hallmark removing a commercial showing a homosexual couple. Her plan was to prioritize increasing “representation” and wanting to tell more “diverse and inclusive” stories. However, amid the controversy, Lucas witnessed the mass exodus of Hallmark’s biggest celebrities, including “Full House” stars Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin, “Beverly Hills 90210” actress Jennie Garth, “90210” actor Trevor Donovan and “Where Calls the Heart” actor Daniel Lissing, as reported by Daily Wire. “I am honored to have led this company and am tremendously proud of the progress we’ve made by creating an evolved entertainment experience that inspires meaningful, emotionally connected moments for our audiences,” Lucas said in a statement. “My passion for the Hallmark brand has grown in deeply rewarding ways and will remain paramount as I continue to help guide Hallmark Media’s future in a more strategically focused capacity.”

Her work is done here.

Hallmark Media CEO who focused on 'diverse and inclusive' storytelling stepping down https://t.co/FHousCXXML — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 10, 2023

Hallmark Channel CEO resigns – presumably over the decline of their product after they boarded the DEI train. It wasn’t the “diversity” that failed. They changed the entire formula. The people who run the channel didn’t love the channel or what made it great.… pic.twitter.com/YctnfBGS5I — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) August 10, 2023

She tried to fix something that wasn’t broke.

