Degeneracy: Teenager Stabbed to Death in DC During Fight Over Sweet and Sour Sauce – Arrested Suspect Claims She’s the Actual Victim (VIDEO)

Washington, DC – A detective in the DC Metropolitan Police Department revealed that a 16-Year-old girl was killed early Sunday morning after she got into a fight over sauce according to a local report.

Detective Brendan Jasper said the victim, Naima Liggon, of Waldorf, Maryland, was with four other people who went to a rec center in Oxon Hill and then to a party in D.C. right before stopping at a McDonalds on U and 14th Streets Northwest.

At that moment, a huge fight began in the vehicle over sweet and sour sauce at around 2 AM. Jasper said when they got out of the car, one of the youths, a 16-year-old girl, stabbed Liggon in her abdomen and chest.

The three other people in the car then took Liggon to Howard University Hospital where she later died as NBC 4 Washington reported. The individuals told police that the suspect fled on foot after stabbing Liggon.

Officers later located the teen in the 1300 block of U St. NW and arrested her. They found a black pocketknife after searching her.

The 16-year-old girl who was arrested is claiming she is the actual victim. Her defense alleges that Naima and another person jumped her, which led her to commit the fatal stabbing over the sauce.

Liggon was a student at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf. She died the day she was set to begin the school year.

The teen suspect has been charged with second-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill, aggravated assault, felony assault and carrying a dangerous weapon according to NBC Washington.

The next reported hearing for the 16-year-old has been set for Sept. 1.

NBC 4 Washington also reported that a curfew for residents 16 years and younger begins Friday in an effort to curb violent crimes like this. The DC Government apparently believes crimes only occur during certain hours and unruly youths will follow the new rules.