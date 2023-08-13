Why They Fear Him: The People LOVE This Man – Massive Crowd Shows Up to See President Trump at the Iowa State Fair

President Donald Trump visited the Iowa State Fair on Saturday at the state fairgrounds. It was an incredible scene.

There is no other who can draw a crowd like Trump.

It was a massive crowd to see President Trump.

RSBN reported:

While the exact number of attendees has not yet been released for the third day of this year’s fair held in Des Moines, Americans can expect it to surpass the previous single-day attendance record of 128,298 recorded on Aug. 20, 2022. Before moving on to his next stop, President Trump told reporters, “You know, they should…really try and get this country back together. What they’ve done to this country by weaponization…They are destroying this country and the media…is a very big part of it.”

Via Midnight Rider.