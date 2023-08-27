Why Are There So Many Fires? Dr. David Martin Unveils What He Thinks Is Behind It

This article originally appeared on VigilantNews.com and was republished with permission.

These fires may just be the smoke signals of a bigger problem lurking beneath the flames.

The whole world seems like it’s on fire. Fires are ravaging Maui, Canada, Greece, France—you name it. But when you dig deeper, something’s off. Government mismanagement, questionable land acquisitions, and even newly minted laws raise eyebrows. Are we witnessing a bad wave of natural, runaway wildfires, or is there something else going on?

Canada’s Fourth Largest Emergency Evacuation Underway As Wildfires Spread

Residents in Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories — home to about 20,000, were forced to flee their

homes as a wildfire is within ten miles of the city’s northern edge. Another emergency order was posted for the 150,000

people that live in Kelowna, the largest city in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley. BBC News reported Yellowknife’s emergency evacuation is the fourth largest in Canada’s history: Some 20,000 people are currently making their way out of Yellowknife, fleeing a wildfire that is 16km (10 miles)

away from city limits. Hundreds others have already made their way out earlier this week from towns in the South

Slave region of the Northwest Territories. Once the wildfire evacuation is complete, it could become the fourth largest in Canada’s history, according to

official public safety data. The largest evacuation to date was in Fort McMurray, Alberta – a city that is now taking in some evacuees from

the Northwest Territories – after its 90.000 residents were forced to flee from a wildfire in 2016.

Maps lit up with fire indicators tell a worrying story; this is a global crisis, affecting our air, our health, and potentially, our future. We’re not just talking about isolated events or simple accidents. The world’s attention needs to be on this issue because when you connect the dots, it’s evident that these fires may just be the smoke signals of a bigger problem lurking beneath the flames.

So, what’s really fueling these fires, and who stands to gain from the ashes?

Seth Holehouse, AKA Man in America, invited technologist and entrepreneur Dr. David Martin to his program recently. Dr. Martin suggested that this wave of fires is not just a mere natural calamity, but that a deeper, darker agenda is at play.

Dr. Martin made an intriguing comparison between the current series of forest fires and historical events like the Dust Bowl during the Great Depression. While popular narratives label the Dust Bowl as an environmental catastrophe, Dr. Martin argues that it was actually a banking crisis aimed at crippling family farms to benefit industrial agriculture.

When you observe the puzzling behavior of those leading the scare campaign about CO2 emissions, it’s strange to see them allowing forest fires to ignite and spread unchecked. It makes you question their intentions, considering we’ve always been told that carbon dioxide is harmful. So why are they contributing to increased CO2 levels by allowing trees, which absorb carbon, to be destroyed?

“Well, the answer is land reappropriation,” Dr. Martin concluded.

“That’s what it’s about. It’s about reappropriating land. And the best way to reappropriate land is to have a fire. That has been the case since the Old Testament. So, this is not a new thing. This has been around for thousands and thousands of years. When humans cannot win on a fair playing field, they use fire. And they use fire to destroy an old appropriation of land and reappropriate it to a new use.”

“There’s no question that what is going on in Canada right now is a massive, massive, massive land grab,” continued Dr. Martin, “where the state will come in its largesse and propose new development of what? Of things that will be pro-state. That’s not a human recovery.”

And by the way, as much as Maui may or may not be the sum of a series of electrical failures, there is no question that the power systems in Maui were not managed to diminish the risk of fire. We will not say, and I will not say they necessarily intentionally set them. I’m not going to get into that conversation. What I will say is that very simple safety protocols, like if lines are down, don’t send energy back into a down line. Those kinds of things were not done. So, were some of those fires, without question, at least negligently set? The answer is without question. The evidence is unambiguous. And by the way, even NPR talks about that evidence.”

“So the fact is we know that what we have is a situation where this ongoing campaign of terror is about reallocating, redistributing, and reappropriating resources into state control,” Dr. Martin concluded. “And there’s no question that that’s what happened in Maui. There’s no question that’s what’s happening in Canada. And there’s no question that that’s what’s happening in fires that are going on all around the world, remarkably, in places where climate change activists say they’re the most concerned with climate change. They’re pumping CO2 into the air. So, this hypocrisy is necessary to create the cognitive dissonance.”

Dr. Martin’s full interview with Seth Holehouse is available to watch via the video below:

