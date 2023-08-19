“Who Am I Yielding To?” – A Confused Joe Biden During Joint Presser at Camp David (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday hosted a first-ever trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David in Maryland.

After the meeting, Joe Biden held a joint ‘press conference’ with the Japanese Prime Minister and South Korean President.

The ‘press conference’ was a total joke.

Biden mumbled as he read from his notecards, refused to comment on the special counsel investigation into his son Hunter and disrespected Japanese reporters.

At one point Joe Biden trashed Trump and said, “His America first policy…has made us weaker, not stronger,” Biden said.

Biden was totally confused during the presser and asked, “Who am I yielding to?”

WATCH:

BIDEN (very confused): "Who am I yielding to?" pic.twitter.com/7LvCC5HOPK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

After the so-called press conference, Joe Biden forgot to unplug his earpiece then he walked away without shaking hands with the other leaders.

Biden walked away as Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk Yeol shook hands.







He’s completely shot.