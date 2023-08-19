It has been revealed that a secret guest was staying in the White House for two weeks, unbeknownst to most of the White House staff.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that the day after the president’s embattled son Hunter Biden reached an initial plea deal with prosecutors in June, the president and first lady received some secret guests at the White House.

Those guests were none other than Hunter Biden, his wife and his young son, who stayed in the Executive Mansion for two weeks, with most White House aides having absolutely no knowledge of the visit.

The two-week stay included a controversial appearance alongside the president and the Indian Prime Minister and an appearance on the balcony of the White House during the Fourth of July celebrations.

Hunter Biden had previously agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors that would have allowed him to avoid prison time. The deal fell through, however.

Attorney General Merrick Garland later appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel to investigate the case.

Hunter Biden is now in real trouble, and if the evidence that comes to light links his activities to the president, it could spell disaster for the House of Biden.

That is why the first son’s two-week stay at the White House is so problematic: It shows a close connection between the president and his troubled son at a time when the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden is gathering steam.

What makes this visit all the more suspicious is the fact that this was done without the knowledge of even most of the senior staff at the White House.

The Washington Post says that White House aides are rarely involved in the conversations with the president about Hunter Biden, and most were completely unaware that he stayed there for two weeks.

It is almost as if the president is trying to hide the close relationship he has with his son, even from his closest advisors.

Now, it is important to remember that Hunter Biden has not been convicted of any wrongdoing, and it has not yet been conclusively proven that if he did do anything wrong, his father was involved in it.

Nevertheless, this visit is very politically inconvenient, considering all the trouble that the president is having trying to distance himself from his son’s alleged crimes.

Biden has long denied having any involvement in his son’s business dealings, but evidence has come forward that while he was vice president, Hunter Biden often used his father’s position as clout when conducting business dealings.

The most damming evidence of such allegations came from a former business partner of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, who claimed that Hunter and his father spoke often about business dealings and that Hunter would put his father on the phone during business meetings to show his clout.

This visit is just the latest example of the president’s very close involvement in his son’s life, despite his claims to the contrary.

Much as the Biden family would like, the Hunter Biden scandal is not going away any time soon, and it only seems to be getting worse.

If Hunter Biden goes down, there is a very real chance that his father will go down with him.

