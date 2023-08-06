Wells Fargo Customers Rage Over Missing Deposits From Bank Accounts

Wells Fargo customers raged over missing deposits from bank accounts this week.

This is the second time this year Wells Fargo customers have complained about deposits missing from their accounts.

One customer took to Twitter this week to complain about a $4,000 deposit missing.

Wells Fargo then overdrafted the customer’s account.

@wellsfargo.. you stole almost 4000 from me that I deposited on 8/2. I need my money now!!!! Then you have the balls to overdraft my account! @iamdonewithwellsfargo — Vegas Daddy (@Randy08490149) August 3, 2023

Wells Fargo responded to the irate customer.

“Our technical teams are aware and are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” the bank said.

"Our technical teams are aware and are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible," the bank said.

An animal rescue in Georgia complained about missing deposits and negative balances.

We are missing thousands of dollars in sales deposits and your system says we are now negative thousands. — M&B Farm & Hatchery Inc (@Mbfarmhatchery) August 4, 2023

Wells Fargo responded to the customer.

“A limited number of customers were unable to see recent deposit transactions on their accounts. The vast majority have been resolved and the few remaining issues will be resolved soon. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” a Wells Fargo spokesperson told CNN on Friday.