“We Did Nothing Wrong. I Did Nothing Wrong. And Everybody Knows It” – President Trump Speaks After Georgia Arrest (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke briefly on the tarmac in Atlanta after his arrest Thursday night in Georgia.

President Trump was booked on upapproved speech charges.

President Trump: Thank you very much for being here. I really believe this is a very sad day for America. This should never happen if you challenge an election. You should be able to challenge an election. I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that. As you know, you have many people that you’ve been watching over the years do the same thing, whether it’s Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams or many others. When you have that great freedom to challenge, you have to be able to otherwise you’re going to have very dishonest elections. What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it. I’ve never had such support. And that goes with the other ones, too. What they’re doing is election interference. They’re trying to interfere with an election. There’s never been anything like it in our country before. This is their way of campaigning, and this is one instance, but you have three other instances. It’s election interference. So I want to thank you for being here. We did nothing wrong at all.