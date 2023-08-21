WAYNE ROOT: There is No Other Choice. It’s Either Trump, or Five Terms of Obama

By Wayne Allyn Root

The indictments of Trump have changed everything. Just as I predicted back in March after the first unimaginable, corrupt Trump indictment based on trumped-up charges in New York.

I said at the time, “There is now no other choice. We all have to stand with Trump. If they take Trump down, we’re all next. All the other GOP candidates will now become meaningless and invisible.”

I was right. Four indictments in the books (and counting), Trump is dominating the GOP presidential field like no one in history.

I’m sure at this point DeSantis, Christie, Nikki Haley and the rest of the invisible GOP field are asking, “What about me? Why isn’t anyone indicting me? What’s wrong with me? Please, please indict me.”

Because these indictments- as awful, sickening and tragic as they are- have propelled Trump to an almost 50-point lead in the GOP primary. And the only real threat to Trump (Ron DeSantis) has disappeared like Patrick Swayze in “Ghost.”

As I reported days ago on my TV show “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV, the final blow to this GOP field will be the first presidential debate coming up in a few days. Without Trump participating, I predict the ratings will sink to all-time lows.

The presidential aspirations of the rest of the field will be officially over, after Trump dominates ratings with his Twitter interview, and no one watches the actual GOP presidential also-ran debate.

Trump has destroyed two birds with one stone. Without Trump, no one has any interest in watching a traditional, boring political debate. Trump changed all that forever. Politics (like it, or not) is now and forever more, show business.

If you aren’t a showman and entertainer, if you don’t have a bigger-than-life personality, and swagger, if you can’t tell interesting stories, if you bore your own wife and children, you might as well stay home. You have no chance.

Trump changed the whole game. Americans want interesting, colorful, controversial and fun.

But Trump will kill more than just his weak opposition. He will put the final nail in the coffin of Fox News too. This will be the biggest humiliation in history for FNC. A major TV network will lose the ratings battle to an app. Game over. It will be official.

Fox News has been destroyed by Trump and the fumbling, bumbling, clueless, European Murdoch sons. The Murdochs thought Fox News was bigger than Trump. Oops. This tragic miscalculation will be taught in business schools for years to come.

Trump is now bigger than the GOP, RNC and FNC combined…times ten.

Now let’s get into the “WHY.” Why is Trump the only choice? Why has almost every Republican, conservative, patriot and Christian in America come to this same conclusion at once?

First, the indictments. America is now a Banana Republic. Everyone with a brain and an ounce of common sense sees it. We are inches away from becoming Venezuela, Cuba, the old Soviet Union…

Or yes, I’ll say it out loud, Nazi Germany in the 1930’s.

That’s pre-Holocaust for all of you mentally-weak, history-challenged Democrats. In 1930’s Nazi Germany they were not killing Jews. There were no concentration camps.

But they were rigging and stealing elections…silencing dissent…banning and burning books…demonizing the people they hated (Jews)…banning guns…arresting citizens who disagreed with them …and arresting political opponents.

That’s all happening today.

This is a jack-booted, communist thug takeover of the USA. The Trump indictments make that crystal clear. They want Trump tied up in court, or in prison, or disqualified, because they know he is the only thing standing in the way of this full-blown communist takeover. Only Trump can change the trajectory of America.

But there’s a second reason why Trump is the only choice…

Because Biden will not be the candidate in 2024.

Biden is finished. Biden is a failed president. The American people despise him. He makes Jimmy Carter look popular.

Obama is the real President. He is clearly the power behind the throne. He calls all the shots. Biden is his puppet, his frontman. Biden is Obama’s “useful idiot.” Make no mistake- this is the 3rd term of Obama.

Obama knows Biden has out-lived his usefulness. Biden is old, feeble, literally brain-dead with dementia, and getting worse every day. Biden must be replaced before the election.

I’m betting on Michelle Obama as the replacement

You can feel it coming. This move will re-invigorate the Democrat base. It will bring black and brown voters back into the Democrat fold. It energizes young votes and female votes. No one in the GOP, but Trump, has a prayer to beat Michelle Obama.

The celebrity of the Trump brand is the only one that can match the Obama brand.

Electing Michelle would be the 4th and 5th terms of Obama. Michelle is “the new Biden 2.0”- a popular, friendly face and celebrity personality for Obama, the real power behind the throne. Barack Obama would again be the real president- calling the shots.

And that’s game, set, match- the official end of America. The communist takeover will be complete after two more terms of Obama.

Now do you get it? The only choice is Trump. It’s Trump, or it’s five terms of Obama.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as "the Conservative Warrior."