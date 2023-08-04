WAYNE ROOT: Donald Trump is “the Chosen One.”

By Wayne Allyn Root

I don’t mean to say, “I told you so.” But I told you so. I started all of this in July 2019.

At that moment in time, my television show, “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” was holding down the primetime slot at 8 PM EST on Newsmax TV. That was the old time slot of Fox News legend Bill O’Reilly- who held the title as the #1 host on cable news for 16 straight years. Bill O’Reilly even chose to join my Newsmax show three times a week to discuss the biggest news topics of the day.

With that high profile time slot, I chose to take live calls on television- something rarely ever done. I wanted to hear from the American people. One day I took a live call from a viewer who said, “Wayne, we love you. We appreciate you for being a Jewish conservative and the strongest defender of President Trump. But please explain to us why so many Jews hate President Trump.”

I responded…live, off the top of my head…that President Trump was the greatest leader in world history for the Jewish people. He had done more for Israel than anyone in history. And because of that, he was beloved by the Jewish people of Israel. I reported how Jews in Israel had named towns, railway stations, and a soccer team after Trump. Then I said…live, off the top of my head… “In Israel, Trump is loved like the King of the Jews.”

The next day, Trump tweeted out three times how appreciative he was of my words. Then he walked outside of the White House, in front of a mob of media, looked up at the sky and said, “I am the chosen one.”

The media firestorm that followed was stunning. There were thousands of hysterical headlines all over the globe. In Israel there was even public debate over whether I was really a Jew or not.

For the record, I was born Jewish. I had two Jewish parents, four Jewish grandparents. I was Bar Mitzvah. Ancestry.com analyzed my DNA and reported I am “99.9% Eastern European Jew.” How’s that for Jewish?

But 32 years ago, I took Jesus Christ as my savior. So, I am a Messianic Jew. And I am a student of history…American history, world history, and Biblical history.

More and more, it appears likely this somewhat comical firestorm that I started way back in 2019 is true…

Donald J. Trump is “the chosen one.”

The attacks on him are literally biblical. He is being persecuted like no one since Jesus. His trials and tribulations are followed by the entire world. Whether loved or hated, his name is on the lips of everyone in the world. He is being supported through tribulation like no human being in history. His popularity grows after each criminal indictment. He remains positive and steadfast despite facing over 500 years in prison. He is the living embodiment of “whatever doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger.” Trump cannot be defeated.

Trump is literally both a man of destiny and a walking miracle.

Think of this man’s life. Hollywood would laugh the screenplay out of town. They’d call it “ridiculous and unbelievable.”

Trump built the world’s greatest skyscraper in the toughest city in the world. He became the biggest celebrity in the world. He put his brand name on every product known to man- from hotels to airlines to casinos. He became the creator and star of one of the most successful shows ever on TV- “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Next, without any background or experience in politics at any level, he beat the greatest array of Republican politicians ever assembled to win the GOP presidential nomination. Then he survived the biggest political controversy ever (the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape) …and pulled off one of the biggest upsets ever, over the most famous female political figure in history…to become the 45th President of the United States.

After four years of the most intense hatred, personal attacks and media demonization ever experienced by anyone…and multiple impeachments…against all odds, the man gained 12 million new voters and got the most votes of any president in history. The election was rigged and stolen from him…he was unafraid to say so…and kept saying it…and now he’s been indicted for saying it, in a free speech country. Now he faces life in prison for his beliefs.

Talk about biblical drama. Trump either wins the presidency again and produces the greatest comeback story ever, or he may wind up dying in a prison cell.

And through it all…the defeat, nonstop controversy, unrelenting attacks, never-ending criminal indictments…Trump goes up in the polls. He’s leading the GOP presidential primary by 40 points or more. He’s leading President Biden by a wide margin in most credible polls. Each indictment makes him stronger.

Folks, that’s biblical. That’s destiny.

The last act has yet to be written. But I believe it’s now clear, this man has been chosen by God, to save America, American exceptionalism, and the American Dream.

He is the man chosen to expose the corruption of our government…the weaponization of our government…the criminal silencing of dissent by our government. He is the man chosen to stop evil China from dominating the world. He is the man chosen to stop the communist, fascist, globalist takeover of our country. He is the man chosen to take the slings and arrows and protect the great American middle class. Trump is the only thing standing between us and the end of America.

This is all biblical. The last act hasn’t been written yet. But it’s now clear…

Trump is the chosen one.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as "the Conservative Warrior." Watch Wayne's TV shows- "America's Top Ten Countdown" on Real America's Voice TV Network on Saturdays at Noon ET…and Wayne's daily TV show on Lindell TV 2 at 7 pm ET at FrankSpeech.com. He is also host of the nationally-syndicated "Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered" on USA Audio Network, daily at 6 pm ET.