Watch Live: Trump to Address Iowans at Iowa State Fair- 1:00 pm EST

President Donald Trump is expected to address Iowans at the Iowa State Fair and walk the fairgrounds.

He is not planning to participate in a series of GOP presidential candidate conversations hosted by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who he has criticized for her “neutral” stance ahead of the event.

“I love Iowa, protected & expanded Ethanol, got 28 Billion Dollars from China for our great Farmers, ended the Estate (Death!) Tax on farms, made the best TRADE deals in history (USMCA, China & many more), introduced the World to our FARMERS, & kept Iowa’s ‘First in the Nation’ status. I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won. Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!”

