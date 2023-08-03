WATCH: Joe Biden Refuses to Answer Questions as His Top Political Rival Donald Trump Heads to Federal Court to Be Arrested and Arraigned

Joe Biden once again refused to answer questions as he took a leisurely bike ride in Rehoboth Beach.

Biden has been hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach compound all week as his corrupt Justice Department works to jail his main political rival Donald Trump.

Trump will be arrested and arraigned at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in DC on Thursday on a new set of charges.

Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

President Trump was previously charged with 37 federal counts in the classified documents case – and then Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in a superseding indictment.

Trump is always charged with crimes after Joe Biden is caught in criminal acts.

There have been at least six times now where new evidence was released implicating the Biden Crime Family and then President Trump is indicted by the Biden regime the next day.

Joe Biden hung out at the beach with his shirt off as Hunter’s close friend and business associate Devon Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee on the Biden family crimes.

Joe Biden has not answered any questions about Devon Archer’s testimony.

Meanwhile, Biden is enjoying a bike ride while Trump appears in federal court for his latest arraignment.

WATCH: