WATCH: Ford CEO Gets Hit with a “Reality Check” While Driving One of His Overpriced Electric Vehicles

It turns out the CEO of Ford Motors was completely oblivious to the challenges of driving overpriced electric vehicles until actually taking one for a spin. And he got got hit with quite the reality check.

Fox Business reported Friday that Jim Farley decided to go on a cross-country road trip in an F-150 Lighting.

The purpose behind the road trip according to The Drive was to take on more rural routes in a truck—a truck “for real people who do real work.”

The experience for Farley was eye-opening, indeed. He said the entire trip was a “reality check” regarding what customers go through particularly when it comes to charging their vehicles.

WATCH:

No surprise charging can be a challenge, but still learning a lot seeing firsthand the issues our customers face. This is why we’re working w/ @Tesla to provide @Ford drivers access to +12,000 superchargers & our EV certified dealers are installing fast chargers at their… pic.twitter.com/fES15o9orT — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) August 13, 2023

Transcript:

Charging has been pretty challenging… I went to a low speed charger and it took me about 40 minutes to 40% (charge). It was a really good reality check of the challenges of what our customers go through and the importance of fast charging and what we’re going to have to do to improve the charging experience.

Maybe Farley should consider ditching these vehicles altogether and go back to promoting gas-powered cars instead. They are cheaper, easier to drive, and less prone to fires compared to their electric counterparts.

Such a move would mean admitting defeat and risk angering the Biden regime which wants gas-powered cars wiped off the planet with one exception: their own.