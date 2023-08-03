WATCH: California 7-Eleven Workers Beat the Tar Out of Man for Stealing and Threatening to Shoot Them

Stockton, California- Ordinary citizens on regular basis are being forced to take matters into their own hands to stop brazen robberies in blue states.

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that two 7-Eleven workers in Stockton, California beat the absolute tar out of a brazen shoplifter who was using a trash can to steal tobacco products.

In a video filmed by a customer earlier on Tuesday, the employees are seen bravely confronting the suspect about why he was stealing so much. The thief threatens to shoot them and continues to scoop up cigarettes, cigars, and vapes into the trash can.

“I’ll pull my strap on your b***h a**,” the suspect says.

The customer then advises the employees to let the man continue to brazenly steal: “just let him go. Ain’t nothing you can do until the police come here.”

The workers decide that taking the initiative and halting the crime themselves is the better option instead.

They come together to restrain the suspect. One can be seen holding the thief down while the other wallops him with a stick.

WATCH:

Part Two:

The customer starts cheering on the employees delivering the epic beatdown.

That’s called whoopin’ your a**! Whoop his a**! Get him!

The robber is hit at least 25 TIMES with the stick. At the end of the beating, he screams for mercy.

Okay, okay! Yeah, I’m done! I’m going to go.

In another video shot by the customer, the thief says he was beaten so badly that he can’t stand up and walk out on his own. The customer convinces the employees to let him lead the thief out of the store but has no patience for the suspect’s whining.

He tells the thief “he better walk tonight” and ignores his cries for a soda as they leave the store.