Watch: Blue-Haired Punk Gets Rude Awakening From Police After Attacking DeSantis Supporter

by

One of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign appearances in Iowa descended into chaos when a blue-haired agitator engaged in a fight with the crowd in attendance on Friday.

DeSantis was speaking at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

WARNING: The following contains language some readers may find offensive

The woman — clad in a “b****es get stuff done” t-shirt — threw punches at one individual in a video of the scuffle.

A member of the Iowa State Patrol began to advise the blue-haired protester in the video — seemingly urging her to refrain from disorderly conduct.

The account that shared the video indicated that some protesters were moved to the back of the crowd by law enforcement.

Another video shared by a leader of Students for DeSantis indicated that the event had been picketed by protesters in its caption.

A group of protesters wearing the same profane shirts protested with bullhorns directly outside of DeSantis’ campaign bus in one earlier video.

The agitators urged DeSantis to “go back to Florida” as he engaged with fair attendees in the area.

“Go back to Florida!” one protester shouted at the Republican presidential candidate.

The conservative governor ignored the agitators, instead focused on introducing himself to potential voters in the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus.

Reynolds also spoke with DeSantis during the retail campaigning.

DeSantis touted his coronavirus policies and his vision for the country in his speech event with Reynolds, according to the Des Moines Register.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
The Western Journal

You can email Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal here, and read more of Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.