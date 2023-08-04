Vivek Ramaswamy Defends Trump, Demands Government Tell the Truth About What’s Driving the Prosecutions (VIDEO)

Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy recently posted a video to Twitter in which he defended Trump regarding the latest sham indictment.

He also called out Biden and the White House for lying to the American people and demanded that they come clean about what’s really happening here.

He was broadcasting the video from the courthouse where Trump was being arraigned.

Breitbart News reports:

Ramaswamy Backs Trump on Arraignment, Demands Government ‘Tell Us the Truth’ About What’s Driving the Prosecutions Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is backing former President Donald Trump on legal matters ahead of Thursday’s arraignment in Washington, DC, asserting that the “symbolic moment of today is something far deeper than just this case” and demanding the government tell the American people the truth about the “flurry of prosecutions.”… Standing outside of the courthouse in D.C., Ramaswamy demanded the government tell the American people the truth about the “flurry of prosecutions” against his competitor. “Today I’m in front of the courthouse in Washington, DC, where the 45th president of the United States, my competitor in this race, will be arraigned later today. But I think the symbolic moment of today is something far deeper than just this case,” Ramaswamy said in the video. “We live in an era of the noble lie, the so-called lie that the government tells to its people because it believes the people can’t handle the truth. Why is it that we see the rise of three different indictments, three supposedly independent prosecutions at the same time in the midst of a presidential election?” he asked, explaining that it is “because the government does not trust the people to select their leaders.”

Watch the video below:

The reason the people don’t trust the government is that the government doesn’t trust the people. I’m here at the courthouse where Trump will be arraigned later today & I’m making a demand to our government: tell us the truth about what’s really driving this flurry of… pic.twitter.com/Ro6SRzy7qC — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 3, 2023

Ramaswamy deserves credit for standing up for Trump and the truth.

It’s a shame more leaders in the GOP can’t do the same.