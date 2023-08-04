VIDEO: Woman Goes On Unhinged Tirade and Threatens to BLOW UP Home After Accusing Man of Being a Republican and Trump Supporter

Moore, Oklahoma – When the radical left tells you they want you dead, believe them.

The Daily Mail reported Friday that a mystery woman was so triggered at the sight of Fourth of July decorations on a man’s lawn that she accused him of being a Republican. The incident reportedly occurred on July 8th.

Camera footage from the Ring Doorbell shows the woman sauntering up to Pascal Quintero’s home and ringing his doorbell. After he answers the door, she asks if he is a Republican and starts whining about his beautiful independence-themed decorations which include an American flag and patriotic banners.

She then blames him for the reason she is not able to get an abortion and can be heard demanding that he shoot her.

VIDEO:

Quintero spoke to KFOR-TV about his experience with the deranged liberal.

She started to ask me if I am Republican because of the American decorations. I told her that it’s none of her business who I voted for. She continued questioning me about the decorations and then asked if I was a Trump fan.

Quintero went on to share more disturbing details in his interview. He said that after he told the woman to get away from his home she started to verbally attack his family.

I live with my mother who is elderly and my son who has special needs. My family comes first and she’s lucky I only used words in that moment.

The homeowner then revealed the most alarming remark of all: the woman threatened to come back and blow his house up.

She was daring me to shoot her and at one point I asked why I would shoot her. She then says I’m coming back to blow your house up. I am like, are you threatening me? You’re going to blow my house up? She said yes, I’m coming back so you’d better be ready.

The Moore Police Department (MPD) criminal investigations division posted about the incident on their Facebook page August 1st. They are urging the public to help the woman, who reportedly drives a black Toyota 4-Runner.

Individuals with information are being asked to call 405-793-4522 immediately.