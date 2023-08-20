VIDEO: Michigan Man “Calmly” Guns Down Violent Armed Robber in Gas Station While Holding a Six-Pack of Beer

Cassopolis, Michigan- This gives another meaning to staying cool under pressure.

Wood TV reported Friday that last month a brave armed citizen “calmly” shot an armed robber multiple times for trying to rob a gas station called Stone Lake Marathon.

The incident reportedly happened on July 27 but surveillance video was released on Friday.

The thug, 35-year-old Corelius Martin, entered the store boasting “you know why I’m here” and threatened the store owner with a box cutter before catching a hail of bullets.

The video starts off by showing the customer holding a six-pack of Miller Lite while Martin, who is dressed in black, walks in.

Martin then goes behind the counter and approaches the store clerk with the box cutter.

The customer, who has a valid concealed-carry permit, pulls out his handgun and fires six straight shots while holding his beer. He then fires on last bullet a moment later.

WATCH:

One bullet strikes a liquor bottle while multiple others strike Martin in the arm, back, and face. Somehow the suspect survived the gunfire.

According to Wood TV, the customer revealed to police that the suspect fell to the floor but was crawling toward him. He then darted to his car to retrieve another loaded gun and held Martin at gun point until the cops arrived.

One would think this armed, vigilant citizen would be receiving a medal for his actions. Instead, he faces possible jail time.

Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz claims he is waiting for police to finish the investigation making a decision whether or not to file criminal charges against the customer.

In Michigan, obviously, we do have defense of others as part of the law in Michigan, that you can defend others if they’re in a situation that there’s dangerous force being used against them.

The unnamed store owner told Wood TV that the heroic customer saved his life.

Martin was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and was released on Wednesday. He has been arraigned on three charges, including armed robbery.

He is being currently being held on $100,000 bond and potentially faces life in prison because he is a three-time felon.