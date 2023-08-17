VIDEO: Hammer-Wielding Connecticut Man Launches Terrifying Attack on Female Police Officer Who Heroically Fights Back

Middletown, Connecticut – A female police officer survived what is being described as a terrifying attack by an insane individual last weekend.

According to NBC Connecticut, Middletown police authorities received a complaint on Saturday, August 12 at 6:30 A.M. that a crazy man was yelling and smashing glass on Liberty Street.

As Fox News reported, Detective Karli Travis was the first officer on scene. She approached the suspect, 52-year-old Winston Tate on foot and noticed he was wielding a hammer.

In the police body camera footage, Travis can clearly be heard telling Tate to drop the object repeatedly. The suspect defiantly refuses to abide by her orders.

Once Travis calls for back-up, the body camera picks up Tate charging toward Travis while still wielding the hammer.

Tate then hits the police officer with his hammer and knocks her to the ground. She responds by firing repeatedly at the suspect.

This does not deter him as he lands several blows on Travis with his blunt force object.

VIDEO:

After screaming “stop” repeatedly and firing more rounds of ammunition, Travis escapes after a witness started running toward them, distracting Tate.

Tate eventually returned to the residence and cops finally arrived place him into custody.

Tate was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries which included a gunshot wound to the left hand. Travis was injured thanks to Tate’s deranged attack and went to the hospital as well. Her injuries are considered minor.

Both have since been released.

Following the incident, Tate was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, assault on public safety personnel, and interfering with police. He is currently being held on a $850,000 bond according to NBC Connecticut and is due in court on October 3.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.