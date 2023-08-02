Victor Reacts: Young Christian Man Arrested While Preaching on Public Property, Opposing Drag Queen Event Targeting Children (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported, a young man was arrested on Saturday while preaching on the sidewalk.

The young man, identified as Marcus Schroeder, was part of a large protest against an all ages drag queen event in Watertown, Wisconsin. He is seen in the video wearing a bold T-shirt that says “Warriors for Christ” and preaching from the Bible.

The police showed up and arrested him, seemingly without warning, for preaching on a public sidewalk while using a speaker and microphone.

Apparently grown men can show up to pride events butt naked in front of small children and that is totally fine, but when a young man wants to spread his faith he gets arrested.

What happened to this country?