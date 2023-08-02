Victor Reacts: Young Christian Man Arrested While Preaching on Public Property, Opposing Drag Queen Event Targeting Children (VIDEO)

by

As the Gateway Pundit reported, a young man was arrested on Saturday while preaching on the sidewalk.

The young man, identified as Marcus Schroeder, was part of a large protest against an all ages drag queen event in Watertown, Wisconsin. He is seen in the video wearing a bold T-shirt that says “Warriors for Christ” and preaching from the Bible.

The police showed up and arrested him, seemingly without warning, for preaching on a public sidewalk while using a speaker and microphone.

Apparently grown men can show up to pride events butt naked in front of small children and that is totally fine, but when a young man wants to spread his faith he gets arrested.

What happened to this country?

Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

