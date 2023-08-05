Victor Reacts: Kill the Trees, Save the Environment? 16 Million Trees Chopped to Make Way For Wind Farms! (VIDEO)

Do you remember back when the environmentalists were all about saving the trees? Well apparently that has changed. Now in order to save the world from the impending doom of climate change, we have to clear out the trees.

As Jim Hoft with the Gateway Pundit reported,

Scottish National Party (SNP) ministers have admitted to felling close to 16 million trees to make room for wind farms on public land after the Scottish government plans to get all of its power from renewable energy this year. Mairi Gougeon, the Rural Affairs Secretary, conceded that around 15.7 million trees have been cleared since 2000 from areas presently managed by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS). The figures equate to over 1,700 trees felled daily, in what critics have described as a hypocritical eco-crusade.

What’s next? Will we save the environment by dumping old motor oil into the ocean? Maybe they will dunk their old car batteries into a local pond.

The crusade against the invisible enemy of climate change doesn’t have to make sense because no one is allowed to question it. We are all expected trust the experts, especially when it makes no sense.