Victor Reacts: California School District Forced to Pay $100,000 Fine for Secretly Transitioning a Child (VIDEO)

Victor Reacts: California School District Forced to Pay $100,000 Fine for Secretly Transitioning a Child

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, a school district in California accused of pushing an 11-year-old girl into transgenderism is paying $100,000 to the mother who sued after having her daughter secretly “socially transitioned” to a boy.

The New York Post described the victory for Jessica Konen and her 11-year-old daughter, Alicia, a “landmark victory for parental rights.”

The mother found out the school had the girl use the boy’s restroom, male pronouns and more.

“Her daughter has since decided to re-identify as a girl, and the California single mother vowed to keep fighting for parental rights after the settlement in which she was represented by the Center for American Liberty,” the report explained.

This is another example of the unbelievable grooming that is happening in schools across the nation. Young, impressionable, and innocent minds are being bombarded with propaganda.

Hopefully this will encourage more parents to speak up and fight back against the indoctrination that is happening. Our children need to be protected.

 

