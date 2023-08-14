“USA! USA! USA!” – Trump Throws MAGA Hats Into Crowd at His Bedminster Golf Course (VIDEO)

President Trump threw MAGA hats into the crowd at his Bedminster golf course on Sunday.
The crowd chanted “USA! USA! USA!” as Trump tossed the hats to supporters.
Happening Now at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster… pic.twitter.com/zCWtPWPpHS
— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) August 13, 2023
The crowd went wild as Trump tossed the hats.
Happening Again at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster… pic.twitter.com/TzPhIZsm4E
— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) August 13, 2023
Trump signed MAGA hats for supporters.
One supporter became emotional after Trump gave her a signed MAGA hat.
— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) August 13, 2023