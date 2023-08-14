Urgent Level 3 ‘GO NOW’ Evacuation Order Issued in Lane County, Oregon Amid Lookout Fire (VIDEO)

A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order was issued Sunday night in Lane County, Oregon, due to the rapid spread of the Lookout Fire in the Willamette National Forest north of McKenzie Bridge.

The blaze has triggered immediate evacuations and an “Emergency Conflagration” declaration by Democrat Governor Tina Kotek.

According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM), “extreme temperatures” and gusty winds on Sunday afternoon fueled the lightning-caused wildfire, rapidly advancing it across approximately 195 acres.

“Go Now” orders were issued for the following places:

Taylor Road.

North Bank Road.

All areas north of Highway 126 between Blue River Reservoir Road and Drury Lane.

Mona Campground.

Lookout Campground.

HJ Andrews Experimental Forest headquarters.

“Level 3 (GO NOW) means LEAVE IMMEDIATELY. Danger is current or imminent and you should evacuate now. If you choose to ignore this notice, emergency services may not be able to assist you further. DO NOT DELAY leaving to gather items or protect your home. THIS WILL BE THE LAST NOTICE YOU RECEIVE. Entry to evacuated areas may be denied until it’s safe, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Democrat Governor Tina Kotek has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Lookout Fire allowing the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) “to mobilize firefighters and equipment and the Blue Incident Management Team to protect life and property.”

“The Lookout Fire has been growing rapidly,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “The next few days are very concerning with continued red flag conditions. To face these challenging conditions we will coordinate the resources necessary through the power of the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to help our local fire service partners.”