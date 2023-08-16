UMM, WHAT? Museum in Minneapolis Holds ‘Family Friendly’ Event to Summon a Demon

A museum in Minneapolis called the Walker Art Center held a ‘family friendly’ event to summon a demon.

Is this really what passes for family friendly arts and culture today? Dabbling in the black arts?

And this is an organization that receieves tax dollars?

The Walker Art Center has received millions of dollars in taxpayer funds through Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.https://t.co/F74SETGTJL pic.twitter.com/8Hdx6eFNIU — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) August 11, 2023

From Alpha News:

Walker Art Center holds ‘playful demon summoning session’ for families The Walker Art Center held a pagan ritual geared toward families last weekend, with a performance called “Lilit the Empathic Demon.” “Demons have a bad reputation, but maybe we’re just not very good at getting to know them,” an event description reads. The event, which took place at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, was part of the Walker’s Free First Saturdays program and featured artist Tamar Ettun who creates “demon traps.” “Families are invited to create a vessel to trap the demon that knows them best — perhaps the ‘demon of overthinking’ — and then participate in a playful ceremony to summon and befriend their demon,” the website explains. The event was designed for families, and finished with a “playful demon summoning session.”

This is a free country. If adults want to engage in this kind of crazy behavior in their free time, that is up to them. But family friendly? Taxpayer funded? Really?

It’s not even exaggerated wtf pic.twitter.com/JSsu75hFjO — goldberry (@widowvision2000) August 11, 2023

Why would anyone play with things like this? https://t.co/nPhcbJ2ZCA — Steve Skojec (@TheSkojecFile) August 11, 2023

Do taxpayers even know they’re funding this?

(Image:Source)