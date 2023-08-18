Two-Tiered Justice: Hunter Biden’s Tax Charges Dismissed – Being the Son of ‘Robert L. Peters’ has its Perks

Hunter Biden’s tax charges were dismissed by leftist Judge Maryellen Noreika on Thursday.

Hunter was caught twice failing to pay over $100,000 in income tax to the federal government from income of over $1.5 million in 2017 and 2018.

The average American would be fined and/or in prison for committing the same crime.



Court document of dismissal of charges, via FOX News.

The charges were misdemeanor counts. Hunter could have faced one year in prison for committing these crimes.

Being the son of Robert L. Peters has its perks.

FOX News reported:

Hunter Biden’s misdemeanor tax charges have been dismissed by a federal judge in Delaware, an expected move after his “sweetheart” plea deal fell through last month during his first court appearance in the case. The Justice Department submitted a filing last week to dismiss the case ahead of a possible trial on Biden’s felony gun charge in a different district. After the plea deal fell apart, Biden pleaded “not guilty” as federal prosecutors confirmed he is still under federal investigation. He was expected to plead guilty to the two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of the plea deal to avoid jail time on the felony gun charge.

Robert L. Peters is Joe Biden’s pseudonym when conducting business with foreign officials for family fortune.