Tucker’s Hidden FOX News Interview – Former Capitol Hill Police Chief Calls Jan 6 “a Cover-Up” – They Were Hiding Intelligence

The National Pulse has exclusive footage of Tucker Carlson’s final interview before he was fired from FOX News.

Carlson spoke with former Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund about the events on January 6, 2021. During their discussion Sund called January 6 a “cover-up” by top government officials for their actions that day.

Sund says Nancy Pelosi and General Mark Milley had information to suggest problems on Capitol Hill yet refused to share the information and refused to call in the National Guard before January 6th and during the early rioting that day. That sounds like a “setup!”

It appears we’ve found the guilty parties and it WASN’T DONALD TRUMP!

This echoes an earlier report by The Gateway Pundit in February 2021.

Ex-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told lawmakers on Tuesday during a hearing before the Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees that he did not get the FBI report warning of violence on January 6.

The FBI issued a report January 5, one day before the riot at the Capitol dome building that detailed calls for violence.

Mr. Sund said his department had received the FBI report, but it never reached his office.

Sund testified that an officer with the Joint Terrorism Task Force with the FBI received the report and then gave it to an official in the Intel Division at the US Capitol Police HQ.

Steven Sund also testified in February 2021 that the US Capitol Police had intel that Antifa was part of the January 6 attack. For some reason this fact has disappeared down the media’s memory hole.

The National Pulse reported:

“Everything appears to be a cover up,” says the decorated police chief, explaining that most things to do with his department were political, specifically because he reported to politicians including then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist,” Sund explains, “…but when you look at the information and intelligence they had, the military had, it’s all watered down. I’m not getting intelligence, I’m denied any support from National Guard in advance. I’m denied National Guard while we’re under attack, for 71 minutes…” The full interview has thus far been hidden from the public at the behest of Rupert Murdoch’s increasingly left-wing Fox News channel, which unceremoniously fired its prime time host Tucker Carlson allegedly as part of a private settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. “It sounds like they were hiding the intelligence,” Carlson quizzed, to which Sund stunningly responds: “Could there possibly be actually… they kind of wanted something to happen? It’s not a far stretch to begin to think that. It’s sad when you start putting everything together and thinking about the way this played out… what was their end goal?”

National Pulse has exclusive video of the interview.