“Try and Milk a Bull and See How that Goes” – Kari Lake Dunks All Over New York Times Reporter in Iowa and Makes Remarks Mocking Gender Ideology While Milking a Cow (VIDEO)

Kari Lake visited the Iowa State Fair on Friday and was photographed by reporters milking a cow. Unsurprisingly, Lake could not resist taking the opportunity to epically troll the corporate press.
Lake made some comments challenging a New York Times reporter to follow her example, which set X (formally Twitter) on fire, particularly from conservatives. As the Blaze noted, Lake also made remarks mocking leftist gender ideology.
She helpfully reminded reporters of a basic biological fact in life: there are only two genders. Liberals have, of course, abandoned biological reality.
Lake then challenged the reporter and one from the Washington Post to milk a bull, which is impossible.
One could say this entire episode was the funniest moment at the fair so far.
WATCH:
Kari Lake milks a cow in Iowa and turns to New York Times reporter and says: “You know there are only two genders, right?”
NYT Reporter *shrugs*
Kari Lake: “The New York Times should try to milk a cow and then try and milk a bull and see how that goes.”
😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/RI1nRAh6GJ
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023
Lake: Which one of you is from the New York Times?
(inaudible)
Lake: You know there’s only two genders, right?
Reporter: I just…
Lake: There’s only two genders and they know it in Iowa. I challenge the New York Times reporter and the Washington Post reporter to try and milk a cow and then try and milk a bull and see how that goes.
Talk about a mic drop. Who would not pay money to see a leftist “reporter” try this?
