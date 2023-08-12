“Try and Milk a Bull and See How that Goes” – Kari Lake Dunks All Over New York Times Reporter in Iowa and Makes Remarks Mocking Gender Ideology While Milking a Cow (VIDEO)

Kari Lake visited the Iowa State Fair on Friday and was photographed by reporters milking a cow. Unsurprisingly, Lake could not resist taking the opportunity to epically troll the corporate press.

Lake made some comments challenging a New York Times reporter to follow her example, which set X (formally Twitter) on fire, particularly from conservatives. As the Blaze noted, Lake also made remarks mocking leftist gender ideology.

She helpfully reminded reporters of a basic biological fact in life: there are only two genders. Liberals have, of course, abandoned biological reality.

Lake then challenged the reporter and one from the Washington Post to milk a bull, which is impossible.

One could say this entire episode was the funniest moment at the fair so far.

WATCH:

Kari Lake milks a cow in Iowa and turns to New York Times reporter and says: “You know there are only two genders, right?” NYT Reporter *shrugs* Kari Lake: “The New York Times should try to milk a cow and then try and milk a bull and see how that goes.” 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/RI1nRAh6GJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023

Lake: Which one of you is from the New York Times? (inaudible) Lake: You know there’s only two genders, right? Reporter: I just… Lake: There’s only two genders and they know it in Iowa. I challenge the New York Times reporter and the Washington Post reporter to try and milk a cow and then try and milk a bull and see how that goes.

Talk about a mic drop. Who would not pay money to see a leftist “reporter” try this?

Lake’s based and hilarious comments had conservatives, including Benny Johnson, absolutely rolling.

