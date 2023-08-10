Truth Social Tipped FBI to *Armed* Utah Man Killed in Pre-Dawn Raid

Truth Social, the social media company owned by Trump, reportedly contacted the FBI back in March to tip them off about threats against Joe Biden made by a Utah man killed in a pre-dawn raid.

Craig Robertson, 75, was shot and killed by Salt Lake City FBI agents early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, Robertson was facing 3 counts after posting threats to Joe Biden: Interstate threats, threats against the president, and influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.

Robertson allegedly threatened to kill Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and other officials prosecuting Trump in a series of social media posts.

“I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle,” Robertson allegedly said in a social media post according to the complaint.

According to CNBC, Truth Social contacted the FBI after Robertson threatened to kill Alvin Bragg.

Robertson was reportedly armed when FBI agents attempted to arrest him Wednesday morning and had his weapon pointed at the agents.

Agents fatally shot Robertson after he reportedly refused to obey their commands.

A neighbor captured the raid.

Live video recorded by a neighbor of the FBI raid of Craig Robertson’s home in Provo Utah. #FBI #Raid pic.twitter.com/UR2lgYkqK2 — Chaos Memer (@Chaos_Memer) August 9, 2023

Robertson was reportedly a “frail” man who used a walking cane.

CNBC reported: