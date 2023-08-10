Truth Social Tipped FBI to *Armed* Utah Man Killed in Pre-Dawn Raid

Truth Social, the social media company owned by Trump, reportedly contacted the FBI back in March to tip them off about threats against Joe Biden made by a Utah man killed in a pre-dawn raid.
Craig Robertson, 75, was shot and killed by Salt Lake City FBI agents early Wednesday morning.
According to reports, Robertson was facing 3 counts after posting threats to Joe Biden: Interstate threats, threats against the president, and influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.
Robertson allegedly threatened to kill Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and other officials prosecuting Trump in a series of social media posts.
“I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle,” Robertson allegedly said in a social media post according to the complaint.
According to CNBC, Truth Social contacted the FBI after Robertson threatened to kill Alvin Bragg.
Robertson was reportedly armed when FBI agents attempted to arrest him Wednesday morning and had his weapon pointed at the agents.
Agents fatally shot Robertson after he reportedly refused to obey their commands.
A neighbor captured the raid.
Live video recorded by a neighbor of the FBI raid of Craig Robertson’s home in Provo Utah. #FBI #Raid pic.twitter.com/UR2lgYkqK2
— Chaos Memer (@Chaos_Memer) August 9, 2023
Robertson was reportedly a “frail” man who used a walking cane.
CNBC reported:
Truth Social notified the FBI after Craig Deleeuw Robertson made threats to kill Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., according to a senior law enforcement official who spoke to NBC.
Truth Social notified the FBI after Craig Deleeuw Robertson made threats to kill Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., according to a senior law enforcement official who spoke to NBC.
Bragg is prosecuting Trump for allegedly falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Robertson was armed when FBI agents confronted him at his home in Provo on Wednesday morning, and had pointed his weapon at agents and did not respond to their commands before agents fatally shot him, a senior official told NBC.
Agents were there to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint accusing him of making death threats against Biden, Bragg, and FBI agents.