Trump Slams “Liddle’ Mike Pence” accuses Him of Going “to the Dark Side” in Truth Social Post; Risks Possible Wrath of Judge for Using His First Amendment Right to Defend Himself

President Donald Trump slammed his former Vice President Mike Pence in a Truth Social post Saturday afternoon that will likely test the bounds of First Amendment Challenging conditions on his behavior set by U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya at his arraignment last Thursday on charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith over disputes about the 2020 election.

Pence, who might be a witness in Trump’s trial presided over by Obama appointee Judge Tanya Chutkan, is thought to have given evidence during the grand jury investigation against Trump.

This has not been confirmed at this time.

Pence is also a political rival, challenging Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, raising the question ofwhether Trump is allowed to criticize Pence over their dispute about the election and January 6 in the context of the presidential campaign.

Judge Upadhyaya warned Trump at his arraignment:

“Finally, sir, I want to remind you that it is a crime to try to influence a juror, or to threaten or attempt to bribe a witness or any other person who may have information about your case, or to retaliate against anyone for providing information about your case to the prosecution, or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

Trump posted Saturday afternoon:

“WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side. I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was “too honest.” He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”

Pence was confronted on Friday by Trump supporters in New Hampshire.

Pence released a statement Saturday boasting about his confrontation with the Trump supporters headlined: “Mike Pence Tells Trump Supporters to Read the Constitution.”

The usual Trump Derangement Syndrome posters were triggered by Trump’s criticism of Pence:

“Enough’s enough. Trump just posted this on Truth Social. Mike Pence is sure to be a witness in the federal case against Trump for election interference. This is witness tampering, which the judge has forbidden Trump to do. Throw him in jail now.”

“The Fly has just said on its social media account that it is illegal for Defendant Trump to now publicly attack Witness Pence:”

“Intentionally or not, Trump’s follow up vitriol about Pence reads as a sort of taunt to Chutkan, an assertion that he can do what he wants even if it prejudices jury or witness. I don’t think it’s in his interest to be looking to draw lines early, but that’s what he’s pushing for”

“Keep talking. He’s going to risk getting thrown in jail for violating the terms of release.”

“NEW: TRUMP PUBLICLY AND DIRECTLY GOES AFTER A WITNESS AGAINST HIM IN THE DC CASE. @TheJusticeDept”

