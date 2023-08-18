Trump Indictment ‘Retribution for Black Voters in Georgia’ Says Exec With Group Founded by Election Denier Stacey Abrams

The Georgia RICO indictment against President Trump this week for challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election is ‘retribution for Black voters in Georgia according to Kenda Davenport Cotton, CEO of the New Georgia Project Action Fund. Cotton is also the CEO of the New Georgia Project which was founded by noted Georgia election denier Stacey Abrams.

The indictment was brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, file screen image.

Kendra Cotton, photo via New Georgia Project.

File screen image.

Cotton made her remarks about Black voter retribution to The Grio (excerpt):

Advocates say Trump’s indictment is a rare moment of accountability by a judicial system that has historically been unfair to Black Americans. “This is a form of retribution, if you will, for Black voters in Georgia who have always known the truth. We determined the outcome of the 2020 election in favor of President [Joe] Biden,” Kendra Cotton, CEO of the New Georgia Project Action Fund, told theGrio. The New Georgia Project was founded in 2013 by former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee, Stacey Abrams, to increase the civic participation of the “New Georgia Majority” of Black, Latinx, AAPI, and young Georgians.

Cotton’s retribution comment to the Grio was posted on TwitterX by New Georgia Project comms staffer Austin Heller:

“‘This is a form of retribution, if you will, for Black voters in Georgia who have always known the truth. We determined the outcome of the 2020 election in favor of President [Joe] Biden,’ Kendra Cotton, CEO of the New Georgia Project Action Fund, told theGrio.” 🔥🍑 https://t.co/AnoRJ1X6ng — Austin A. Heller (@AustinHellerGA) August 18, 2023

Cotton made similar comments to the Guardian (excerpt):

Kendra Davenport Cotton, chief executive officer at the New Georgia Project Action Fund, emphasized that the validity of Biden’s win in Georgia had been determined beyond question long before Trump’s indictment. But the charges against Trump reassert the electoral power of the multiracial coalition that carried Biden to victory. “We believe facts. Biden won the 2020 race because Georgia voters showed up and showed out in record-breaking numbers,” Cotton said. “The folks that I work with here at NGP Action Fund have always known the power of Georgia voters and have always known what Georgia voters are capable of – especially Black, brown and young voters.” …“[The indictment] is holding a former president accountable for attempting to overturn the results of a free, fair and legitimate election just because he lost right,” Cotton said. “Georgia voters specifically deserve to have some retribution for what he did during that time and what he continues to do.”

Liberals have been trying to make the Georgia case about race by accusing Trump of racism for using the word “riggers” in a Truth Social post about a now cancelled press conference on Georgia vote fraud. Trump wrote, “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

The Grio:

Trump’s use of the word “Riggers” was quickly interpreted as a racist dog whistle, as he’s been accused of doing several times in the past. “This is who Donald Trump is…he’s a racist,” said (Cliff) Albright (co-founder of Black Voters Matter), who noted that the former president has a “particular venom for Black DA’s [and] Black judges.”

No race-baiting circus would be complete without Al Sharpton: