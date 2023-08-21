Trump Caravan Blocked in Manhattan by Three Leftists with a Sheet – Police Stand by as Traffic is Shut Down Near Trump Tower (VIDEO)

Three leftists shut down traffick and block a Trump Caravan in Manhattan, NY. Police stand by and watch.

Trump supporters organized a caravan in Manhattan today. The Trump supporters were planning on traveling through the city and passing by Trump Tower.

But then three leftists with a spray-painted sheet stood in the street and blocked traffic. Police did nothing to remove the leftists from the road.

The police did not remove the protesters blocking traffic.

