Trump Caravan Blocked in Manhattan by Three Leftists with a Sheet – Police Stand by as Traffic is Shut Down Near Trump Tower (VIDEO)

Trump supporters organized a caravan in Manhattan today. The Trump supporters were planning on traveling through the city and passing by Trump Tower.
But then three leftists with a spray-painted sheet stood in the street and blocked traffic. Police did nothing to remove the leftists from the road.
A Trump Caravan was outside Trump Tower today to show support pic.twitter.com/j8RPdHPEuY
— George (@BehizyTweets) August 20, 2023
The police did not remove the protesters blocking traffic.
FreedomNewsTV has more.
🚨 MASSIVE MAGA party today in front of the iconic building where it all began: Trump Tower in NYC! @Freedom_Jeffrey pic.twitter.com/hFUSpoayre
— Olivia Ingrassia (@OliviaIngrassia) August 20, 2023
Trump Tower Today in NYC 🇺🇸 #maga pic.twitter.com/yBcM3zzkQU
— Danny C (@DannyC1111_DC) August 20, 2023