Trump Cancels Monday Press Conference on Georgia Vote Fraud

President Trump announced Thursday night he is canceling a press conference planned for Monday in which he was to release a report on vote fraud in the 2020 Georgia presidential election. Trump had announced the press conference after he was indicted last Monday night in a RICO case by Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis for challenging the election.



Trump posted on Truth Social, “Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!”

Previously, Trump had re-Truthed a post by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posting proof her then-husband had been the victim of vote fraud in 2020, “PROOF of election fraud in GA 2020 election: When my former husband, Perry Greene, went to vote he was told the SOS website showed he already voted by absentee ballot. Perry never requested an absentee ballot, never turned one in, and was forced to stand IN LINE (w/ people saying the same thing) to sign an affidavit to “surrender” an absentee ballot he never had and did not have in his possession so he could vote in person on another ballot. Who turned in an absentee ballot in his name?”

Trump’s original announcement, “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Thursday’s cancellation by Trump followed a report by ABC News earlier Thursday that his lawyers were arguing against holding the press conference (excerpt):

Former President Donald Trump’s promised press conference to refute the allegations in the indictment handed up by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is now very much in doubt, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. Sources tell ABC News that Trump’s legal advisers have told him that holding such a press conference with dubious claims of voter fraud will only complicate his legal problems and some of his attorneys have advised him to cancel it.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) had slammed Trump online over the press conference, saying, “The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.”

Trump has to turn himself in for booking by August 25 with an arraignment set for the week of September 5. Willis has asked the court for a March 4 trial date for Trump and his 18 co-defendants–the day before Super Tuesday and eight days before Georgia’s presidential primary.