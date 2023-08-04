UK Rowing Bans Trans Women from Competition

This is interesting.
Last year trans females will no longer be allowed to swim in international swimming competitions. But, trans men (female to male) can still compete in the men’s competitions.
Why is that? Because there is a difference in the sexes, of course, and we all know it.
Swimmers like Lia Thomas will eligible to compete in a new division.
Lia Thomas banned from competing against women as swimming cracks down on transgender athletes https://t.co/BjRe4JpO4p
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 4, 2023
Today the UK banned trans women from rowing competition.
CNN reported:
Transgender women will not be allowed to compete in the women’s category of British Rowing events, the sport’s UK governing body has announced ahead of a change in policy due to come in later this year.
Only athletes “assigned female at birth” will be allowed to compete in the women’s category in competitions under its jurisdiction, or be selected to represent Great Britain or England at international events, British Rowing said in a media release published Thursday.
Meanwhile, any athletes are eligible to compete in an “Open” category, while competitions can stage “Mixed” events at any level of competition, providing 50% of crew are eligible to compete as women, British Rowing added.
The policy includes athletes who compete in rowing and para-rowing, and applies at all levels including the Olympics and Paralympics, British Rowing added.