Top US General Mark Milley, the man behind the disastrous surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan, met with Red Francis on Monday to discuss war. Because Milley knows war.

General Milley wants to push forward with the War in Ukraine despite the mass death and suffering in the regime. Milley and Joe Biden decided last month to use cluster bombs, banned by over 100 countries in the international community.

This morning Pope Francis and General Milley met in audience according to the Vatican Press.

