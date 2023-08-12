“Time for the Bud Light Treatment” – Social Media Erupts After Skittles Partners with Far-Left Group Which Supports Sex Procedures for Children and Places “Black Trans Lives Matter” On Its Packaging

by
Credit: Libs of Tiktok

Skittles apparently wants to become candy’s version of Bud Light thanks to their decision to push the far-left’s trans agenda.

The Daily Mail reported Friday that conservatives are up in arms after learning the candy brand has altered their packaging and joined forces with a far-left group called The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). This is the fourth year in a row they have partnered with the organization.

One astute social media user notes that GLAAD supports children receiving sex procedures, including gender reassignment surgeries.

The Daily Mail notes that Skittles in the previous three years issued so-called “Pride Packs” which ditch the staple color wheel for a grayish package with an illustration.

But this year the concept was altered to include work from five LGBTQ “artists.” They were asked to create designs which represented how they “see the rainbow.”

One designer decided to include a “Black Trans Lives Matter” message.

LOOK:

Credit: @Brick_Suit

The anger from the right unsurprisingly poured in upon seeing this message and learning about the company’s partnership with GLAAD. Chaya Raichek, who runs the Libs of Tiktok account, says this is part of the agenda to turn children into Marxist BLM and LGBTQ activists. She also points out there is a drag queen on the package.

Multiple other posters expressed their disgust and some called for the candy brand to get the “Bud Light treatment” (boycott Skittles until it goes broke).

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

Cullen Linebarger

 

