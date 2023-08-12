“Time for the Bud Light Treatment” – Social Media Erupts After Skittles Partners with Far-Left Group Which Supports Sex Procedures for Children and Places “Black Trans Lives Matter” On Its Packaging

Skittles apparently wants to become candy’s version of Bud Light thanks to their decision to push the far-left’s trans agenda.

The Daily Mail reported Friday that conservatives are up in arms after learning the candy brand has altered their packaging and joined forces with a far-left group called The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). This is the fourth year in a row they have partnered with the organization.

One astute social media user notes that GLAAD supports children receiving sex procedures, including gender reassignment surgeries.

Skittles has partnered with GLAAD, a group that supports sex procedures for kids “Black Trans Lives Matter” is now on their packaging too, for some reason You know what to do… pic.twitter.com/9JybQ3jyEN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 11, 2023

The Daily Mail notes that Skittles in the previous three years issued so-called “Pride Packs” which ditch the staple color wheel for a grayish package with an illustration.

But this year the concept was altered to include work from five LGBTQ “artists.” They were asked to create designs which represented how they “see the rainbow.”

One designer decided to include a “Black Trans Lives Matter” message.

LOOK:

The anger from the right unsurprisingly poured in upon seeing this message and learning about the company’s partnership with GLAAD. Chaya Raichek, who runs the Libs of Tiktok account, says this is part of the agenda to turn children into Marxist BLM and LGBTQ activists. She also points out there is a drag queen on the package.

.@Skittles is trying to turn your kids into BLM & LGBTQ+ activists. Their packaging also features a drag queen. Skittles have gone completely woke. pic.twitter.com/jjlkc7uOaL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2023

Can skittles just like sell candy? Why do they have to inject this garbage? You’re a CANDY company ffs pic.twitter.com/oOCcIFEb7O — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) August 11, 2023

Multiple other posters expressed their disgust and some called for the candy brand to get the “Bud Light treatment” (boycott Skittles until it goes broke).

We can’t even eat candy anymore without having transgenderism or some other left-wing issue shoved in our face. I miss when society wasn’t completely insane. https://t.co/Z9eiK5OspO — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) August 11, 2023

Disgusting. Time for them to get bud light’ed — Michael Wilson (@sirmichaelwill) August 11, 2023

@Skittles is pushing the radical LGBTQIA+ and BLM agendas. Time for the Bud Light treatment. — Brian Jones (@BrianJonesky) August 11, 2023

Boycott skittles. I’m done playing around. Haven’t these companies learned their lesson yet? https://t.co/g1O2HTJnL8 — Bourbon (@_BourbonX) August 11, 2023