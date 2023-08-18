Three Years Late: Jake Tapper Admits Trump Was Right, Joe Biden Was Wrong on Hunter Biden Getting Millions From China (Video)

CNN’s Jake Tapper admitted on air Thursday that President Trump was right when, during the 2020 presidential debates with Joe Biden, he accused Hunter Biden of making millions of dollars from China (and Ukraine and Russia).
The acknowledgement by Tapper is an important step in the establishment media coming to grips that their stonewalling to defend Joe Biden is crumbling as more evidence of Biden family corruption and bribery is revealed by House Republicans that cannot be ignored or covered up anymore.
Tapper used a Glenn Kessler-Washington Post “fact check” (likely this one, scroll way down to the “$20 million from foreign sources” header) as the basis for his comments, but it’s a start.
Kessler-WaPo excerpt: “Separately (and not mentioned in the staff memos), Hunter Biden said in federal court last month that he had received a total of about $2.6 million in 2017 and 2018 for the business transactions between Hudson West and CEFC, the Chinese energy company.”
The Lead with Jake Tapper panel discussion on Biden included Republican strategist Kristen Soltis Anderson, former Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) and CNN chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny.
A video clip was posted by Real Mac Report:
CNN's Jake Tapper: "Trump was right.. Biden was wrong." pic.twitter.com/IYaa2NPVT2
— Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) August 18, 2023
CNN Transcript (excerpt):
TAPPER: Yes. And Kristen, Glenn Kessler from “The Washington Post” had a fact check about Joe Biden from earlier this month noting that Hunter Biden admitted in court in July that he was, in fact, paid substantial sums from Chinese companies. Kessler wrote, Hunter Biden reported nearly 2.4 million income in 2017 and 2.2 million income in 2018, most of which came from Chinese or Ukrainian interests. But this — and this directly goes against what Joe Biden said in the debate in 2020 with Donald Trump. Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
[17:35:32]
JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: My son has not made money in terms of this thing about what are you talking about, what are you talking about, China.
(CROSSTALK)
DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He made a fortune in Ukraine, in China, in Moscow —
BIDEN: That is simply not true.
TRUMP: — and various other places.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
TAPPER: So this is from two different debates. But I mean, Trump was right. I mean, he did make a fortune from China, and Joe Biden was wrong. I don’t know that he was lying about it. He might not have been told by Hunter. But this blind spot is a problem.
ANDERSON: It’s a problem, one, because Republicans aren’t going to let it go, that’s for sure. But also these problems are continuing through the legal system. It’s not as though this is something that’s been settled in other jurisdictions, and Republicans are just harping on it. It is an ongoing thing in our courts. It’s not going anywhere.
TAPPER: This is a blind spot. Does it concern you as a Democrat?
LEVIN: Well, I think dads sometimes and parents sometimes have blind spots about their kids, for sure, and the President may be no exception. But nothing has tied the President to any of Hunter Biden’s dealings. There’s no whiff of him being involved or him being implicated in it. And it’s, you know, I think it’s not something the voters care a lot about.
TAPPER: All right, my thanks to the panel. Thanks once again.