Three Years Late: Jake Tapper Admits Trump Was Right, Joe Biden Was Wrong on Hunter Biden Getting Millions From China (Video)

CNN’s Jake Tapper admitted on air Thursday that President Trump was right when, during the 2020 presidential debates with Joe Biden, he accused Hunter Biden of making millions of dollars from China (and Ukraine and Russia).

The acknowledgement by Tapper is an important step in the establishment media coming to grips that their stonewalling to defend Joe Biden is crumbling as more evidence of Biden family corruption and bribery is revealed by House Republicans that cannot be ignored or covered up anymore.

Tapper used a Glenn Kessler-Washington Post “fact check” (likely this one, scroll way down to the “$20 million from foreign sources” header) as the basis for his comments, but it’s a start.

Kessler-WaPo excerpt: “Separately (and not mentioned in the staff memos), Hunter Biden said in federal court last month that he had received a total of about $2.6 million in 2017 and 2018 for the business transactions between Hudson West and CEFC, the Chinese energy company.”

The Lead with Jake Tapper panel discussion on Biden included Republican strategist Kristen Soltis Anderson, former Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) and CNN chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny.

A video clip was posted by Real Mac Report:

CNN's Jake Tapper: "Trump was right.. Biden was wrong." pic.twitter.com/IYaa2NPVT2 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) August 18, 2023

CNN Transcript (excerpt):