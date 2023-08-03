“This is a Very Sad Day For America – Persecution of a Political Opponent” – Trump Blasts Crooked Joe Biden Following Arraignment (VIDEO)

President Trump briefly delivered remarks as he prepared to depart Washington DC following his arraignment.

“This is a very sad day for America,” Trump told reporters at Reagan National Airport. “And it was very sad driving through Washington DC and seeing the filth and decay…”

He added, “This is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America. This is a persecution of the person that’s leading by very, very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot. So if you can’t beat him, you persecute him, you prosecute him. We can’t let this happen in America.”

WATCH:

TRUMP: “This is a very sad day for America” pic.twitter.com/AQWCQAptt9 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 3, 2023

President Trump was taken into federal custody as he was arraigned on the latest junk charges by Biden’s DOJ.

Trump was processed and fingerprinted and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Joe Biden is currently hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach compound like a coward while his DOJ does the dirty work of locking up his main political rival.