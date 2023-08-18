Texas Grid Operator Asks Residents to Reduce Energy Usage Due to ‘Low Wind Generation’ to Avoid Blackouts

Texas grip operator ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) asked residents to reduce energy usage amid a sweltering heat wave to avoid rolling blackouts.

ERCOT manages electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers and represents 90% of the state’s electric load, according to the company.

Temperatures soared to 115+ degrees with the heat index in parts of Texas on Thursday amid an excessive heat warning.

ERCOT issued the voluntary conservation notice due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand and lower reserves due to low wind generation.

The wind turbines aren’t producing enough energy.

“Notice for 3 – 8 p.m. today, Aug. 17, due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand, & lower reserves due to low wind generation. Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so.” ERCOT said.

(1/2) TXANS Update—8/17/23: ERCOT has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for 3 – 8 p.m. today, Aug. 17, due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand, & lower reserves due to low wind generation. Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/nw93lbvaJ3 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) August 17, 2023

ERCOT asked customers to take the following steps to cut electricity use: