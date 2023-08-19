Texas 11-Year-Old Raped and Found Dead Under Bed Murdered by Guatemalan Who Crossed Into El Paso In January

Maria Gonzalez, 11, was raped and murdered and left under her father’s bed in Pasadena, Texas last Saturday.

Gonzalez was found dead just a few hours after she sent a text message to her father that a stranger was knocking on the front door.

Maria Gonzalez’s father found his daughter stuffed in a trash bag under his bed a few hours after he got home from work later that day.

Police arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez in Shreveport, Louisiana and he is awaiting his extradition to Texas.

According to police, a key left behind at the scene next to the deceased girl’s body at a Pasadena apartment complex led authorities to the killer.

Police matched the key to the unit where Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez was staying in the same apartment complex.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez crossed the US border into El Paso from Guatemala in January.

Border Patrol agents promptly released Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez to his sponsors in Louisiana in January.

He then went on to sexually assault and murder a child.

KTRK reported:

The man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Pasadena before allegedly strangling her to death was arrested out of state, according to police. On Saturday, authorities confirmed that the Shreveport Louisiana Police Department arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, who is awaiting to be extradited back to Texas. Sources told Eyewitness News that Garcia-Rodriguez “gave a full confession” after he was arrested in Shreveport. “We want to say thank you to the Pasadena Police Department and to Louisiana police and any officials that participated in bringing this cold-blooded murderer into custody. This arrest has brought the family and community some peace. We are extremely thankful that he cannot cause this type of pain to anybody again. I ask for those who are in charge to give us justice. May he be burdened with the full weight of the law, for what he has done to my daughter,” the victim’s family said in a statement.

