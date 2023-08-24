Student Pilot Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Training Flight at Fort Novosel

A shocking incident occurred on Friday, August 18, when a student pilot went into cardiac arrest during a training flight at Fort Novosel. Despite the serious nature of the event, military officials have stated that an investigation will not be conducted.

Military watchdog site TRMLX reported that a student pilot who was engaged in an NOE (Nap of the earth) flight, a low altitude maneuver used by military aircraft to avoid enemy detection, suffered from cardiac arrest on August 18.

During the flight, the pilot suddenly slumped over the controls. A second student pilot quickly reacted, pulling him off the controls, while the IP (Instructor Pilot) safely landed the aircraft.

Emergency measures were immediately initiated, with the second student performing CPR and the IP performing an emergency shutdown. Paramedics swiftly took over, and the student was medevacked to the hospital in Dothan, resuscitated en route with a defibrillator.

According to the news outlet, the incident will likely not be investigated because “it’s being labeled as a medical event and not a “precautionary landing.”

I think we all have the same suspicions. If you’ve been living on planet earth in the last two years and aren’t aware of the abnormal amount of young Americans dropping dead, then you’re one of the fortunate ones who’s managed to insulate themselves from literally every external media source available. You may still be in denial about it being attributed to the COVID vaccine, and you may even be stupid enough to pin it on climate change, but you’re aware that deaths are increasing nonetheless. Therein lies the next issue. Students in the basic course, along with those in WOAC (Warrant Officer Advanced Course), are being told this was a medical event and nothing more. In fact, students in the basic course being debriefed on what happened were told the student pilot “became unconscious” and have not officially been told it was attributed to a cardiac arrest. One of the students who messaged said they had a brief safety stand down while praising the Army’s new emergency response procedure and told me “there’s no real news or tragedy to report.” Every message from a student included the words “unresponsive” or unconscious” but nothing about a heart attack or cardiac arrest. One of the DACs (civilian) told me “we got a brief today; they aren’t saying heart attack, but he lost consciousness and was air medevac’d to Dothan.” Instructors and cadre told a different story, however. One member of cadre told me, “yes, a student in Common Core had a heart attack. Yes, he was revived after 11 minutes.” A couple of other messages echoed this statement. Then I spoke to a member of the medical response team. This person told me from start to finish, the student was gone for a total of 18 minutes. He was, indeed, revived with a defibrillator, and he factually went into cardiac arrest. This person flat out said he was dead and brought back to life. The students are not being told accurate details, while the chain of command is refusing to investigate it based on it being a medical event not related to the aircraft. The students should know what took place in that cockpit. EVERYONE should know what happened in the cockpit. The military recently admitted that myocarditis has spiked after the COVID vaccine was mandated. This is not new information to anyone who follows us, as we’ve shown proof of this for a year and a half now. These events shouldn’t be brushed over or swept under the rug, but the DOD’s official stance is that the vaccine is “safe and effective,” therefore don’t ask questions and just get it. Covering it vaccine related events is not a a coordinated event; it’s an ideology. Flag officers know exactly what to do when this stuff happens, and they carry out their purpose with swift resolve.

Dr. William Makis wrote on X:

US Army Aviation Center student pilot went into cardiac arrest behind the controls midflight (Aug.18, 2023) Instructor landed plane safely – pilot was dead for 18 minutes! This is the 6th pilot incapacitation in 2 weeks, 3 pilots dead: Aug.17, 2023 – IndiGo Flight (NAG-PNQ) Nagpur to Pune, India, pilot 40 year old Manoj Subramanium died after collapsing at the boarding gate Aug.16, 2023 – Qatar Airways Flight QR579 (DEL-DOH) Delhi to Doha, Qatar, 51 year old pilot collapsed as a passenger inflight and died Aug.14, 2023 – LATAM Flight LA505 (MIA-SCL) Miami to Santiago, Chile – 2 hours into 8hr flight, 56 year old Captain Ivan Andaur collapsed and died in the lavatory – plane diverted to Panama City! Aug.9, 2023 – United Airlines UAL1309 (SRQ-EWR) Sarasota to Newark, pilot had a heart attack and lost consciousness in flight Aug.7, 2023 – TigerAIR Flight IT237 (CTS-TPE) Sapporo to Taipei, copilot had a medical emergency after landing plane in Taipei