Real America’s Voice “War Room” host Steve Bannon argued on his show recently that Fox News is “all-in” to keep former President Donald Trump from returning to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

He started on the topic by pointing to an interview on Fox suggesting that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is waiting in the wings should Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falter in the effort to keep Trump from becoming the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

“People should understand this: Fox is now all-in, 1,000 percent, on making sure it’s not Donald Trump” who wins the nomination, Bannon said.

He pointed to an interview “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy conducted with billionaire Youngkin supporter Thomas Peterffy, who proclaimed the Virginia governor could beat Trump in the primary and win the White House.

Peterffy had previously backed DeSantis.

He is “completely clueless like all these billionaires are about MAGA, the American people, the populist movement,” Bannon said.

“They understand the populist movement in it playing out to its logical conclusion. Eventually, the billionaires are going to have to start paying up in taxes because they are the ones that have allowed this nightmare to go on,” the Real America’s Voice host added.

“They are the ones that have been backing these RINO moderate Republicans, who have been the controlled opposition to these radical Democrats and to the oligarchs on Wall Street and to Silicon Valley. And where has that led us? To the edge of financial ruin for the middle class and working class,” the conservative firebrand said.

Fox News and the Republican establishment are of the same mindset as billionaires like Peterffy, Bannon argued.

The Republican National Committee awarded Fox Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch the second GOP presidential primary debate on Fox Business Network, while Fox News will air the first on August 23, he noted.

“So not only does Murdoch have a trap for Trump in the first debate, which President Trump could never take with the Keebler elves. Then 30 days later at the Reagan Library, it will be Fox Business, just another Murdoch entity, has the second debate,” Bannon said.

“It gives them another month on ‘Fox & Friends’ going all throughout the day, now that they got rid of Tucker Carlson, to craft the narrative, that ‘It can’t be Trump. It’s not Trump. Trump’s in too much legal’ [trouble],” he continued.

Bannon contended that Fox spent a year-and-a-half promoting DeSantis, who is now polling a distant second to Trump, both nationally and in key early primary states like New Hampshire and Iowa.

“And they are going to continue this and quite frankly MAGA has to fight back on this cause they are trying to craft this narrative if that they can’t replace Trump as the primary [winner] to at least kneecap him, so he can’t defeat [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom or Michelle Obama or whoever else that the Murdochs are in back of,” Bannon said.

“If you gave the Murdoch sons and their wives a choice between Donald Trump and Michelle Obama, they’d pick Michelle Obama every day. Give them a choice between Donald Trump and Newsom. Newsom every day of the week,” the “War Room” host concluded.

Trump also called out Fox News on Truth Social on Wednesday writing, “Fox News is going all out, just as they did in 2016, to figure who in this very large, but failing, Republican field, can beat your favorite President, Donald John Trump.”

“They use only the most negative polls, which are still great for me, and do everything possible to show that they still have a chance,” Trump continued.

“They even pull out nice guy Marc Thiessen to do contortions with numbers that just don’t exist. On top of all that, I am the only one beating, by a lot, Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST “P” EVER!”

Former President George W. Bush speechwriter and Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen asserted on the network Monday that only about one-quarter of the GOP primary electorate is really with Trump.

“There’s about a quarter of the electorate who will not support Trump no matter what in the primaries,” Thiessen said. “There’s a quarter of the electorate who are hard MAGA who say they are only considering Trump.”

“And polls show that about 50 percent of voters in the Republican primary. They’re considering Trump. They’re considering other candidates. That means 75 percent of the electorate is up for grabs and persuadable.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.