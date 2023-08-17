Stephen Miller: “This Is a Truly Authoritarian Ideology from the Left That We Are Seeing in America Today – They’re Laying Out the Template to Criminalize Speech” (Video)

Former Trump Chief Advisor Stephen Miller joined Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday night.

Stephen Miller aptly explains how the totalitarian left is set on criminalizing speech in America today.

Stephen Miller: They’re giddy about it. They’re gleeful, they’re excited. Their goal is to pull up Trumpist populism by root and branch from this country. And as you said, they will fail, and they will fail spectacularly. But they’re going to cause as much damage, as much human personal damage, not just to try to hurt President Trump, but to hurt his allies, hurt his supporters financially, ruin and jail anyone that they can that’s associated with him and inflict as much pain as possible. That’s their objective. It’s openly political. It’s an open vendetta. And ultimately, the American people are going to have to decide whether or not that is a system, that is an authoritarian ideology they want to support…

…At least, foreign despotic regimes pretend the people they are jailing are guilty of spying, that they’re agents of a foreign country. Now, here in America we’re jailing people for speech we don’t like. We’re imprisoning people for asking them to lobby a state legislature or watch a particular TV program.

That’s where we’ve gotten to in this country. We’re going to throw conservative lawyers in jail if we disagree with their faithfully argued legal theories. As I said, this is a truly authoritarian ideology that we are seeing from the left in America today, from the Democratic Party in America today. And I believe that they are laying out the template to criminalize speech and political dissent amongst everyday Americans.