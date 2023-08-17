“Stay Tuned” – O’Keefe Media Group to Drop Explosive Update to Undercover Reporting on Illegal Voter Registration in Fulton County, Georgia

O’Keefe Media Group will drop an explosive update to Project Veritas’s previous reporting on the illegal voter registration operation in Fulton County, Georgia.

Georgia law requires a person to vote where they live and permitting someone to use a false statement on voter registration is illegal and punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The undercover journalist who met with Adam Seely, the Director of Social Services at Emmaus House over two years ago and discovered thousands of people registered to vote at the food closet where he was the managing director, has an exciting update.

Seely previously told the undercover reporter that a couple thousand people used the address at Emmaus House for their voter registration.

This is a crime.

O’Keefe Media Group will be revealing an explosive update on Friday.

“Stay tuned,” OMG said.

WATCH:

