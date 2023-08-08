State of Emergency Declared in Sanctuary State Massachusetts Due to Surge in Illegal Immigrants (VIDEO)

Massachusetts Democrat Governor, Maura Healey, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, responding to an unprecedented surge of illegal immigrants in the sanctuary state. The move comes as the state grapples with a rising number of families in state-funded shelters and other emergency accommodations.

As per recent data, almost 5,600 families, including infants, young children, and pregnant women, are residing in state-funded shelters, hotels, dormitories, and other emergency facilities. This figure is up by 80% compared to last year, accounting for over 20,000 individuals and counting.

In a press conference addressing the situation, Governor Healey said, “These numbers are being driven by a surge of new arrivals in our country who’ve been through some of the hardest journeys imaginable. They are the face of the national international migrant crisis.”

“They’re here because where they came from is too dangerous to stay. They’re here because Massachusetts has and will always be a beacon of hope, compassion, humanity and opportunity. They’re here because, like any of us, they would do anything, endure any hardship to protect and support the people they love, especially their children,” she added.

“This is a national issue that demands a national response,” Healey said.

However, the sheer number of arrivals has placed a significant strain on the state’s resources.

“We remain unwavering in our commitment to being a state and a people of compassion, safety, opportunity and respect. But the increased level of demand is not slow down. And due to both a long standing shortage of affordable housing as well as delays and barriers to federal work authorizations, we find ourselves in this situation, and it’s unsustainable. For this reason, today I am declaring a state of emergency in Massachusetts,” the Democrat governor announced.

“In the meantime, we’re simply asking the federal government to use the tools already available to give these brave parents a chance to work and to support their families. At the same time, we’re calling on everyone in Massachusetts to come together, help us meet this moment in our state, and offer a helping hand.”

“I am declaring a state of emergency in Massachusetts and urging my partners in the federal government to take the action we need to address this crisis by streamlining the work authorization process and passing comprehensive immigration reform,” Healey said.

“Many of the new arrivals to our state desperately want to work, and we have historic workforce demands across all industries,” she added.

More from FOX News: