Starbucks Ordered to Pay Additional $2.7 Million in Damages to Manager Fired For Being White – After She Was Previously Awarded $25 Million

Feel good story of the day.

A Starbucks manager who was previously awarded $25 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit was awarded an additional $2.7 million in damages.

Shannon Phillips was fired in 2018 after baristas at a Philly location refused to allow two black men to use the restroom since they were not paying customers.

At the time, Starbucks had a policy in place that prohibited non-paying customers from using their restrooms.

In April 2018, two black men, Rashon Nelson, and Donte Robinson, sat inside a Starbucks in Philly while they waited for a friend to arrive.

A Starbucks employee denied one of the black men permission to use the restroom since he was not a paying customer.

Starbucks staff ended up calling the police after things escalated and the two men refused to leave the cafe.

Of course, BLM and other agitators showed up to the Philly Starbucks branch after the two black men were arrested for ‘trespassing.’

Starbucks bent over backward to apologize to the two black men, ordered all 175,000 employees to undergo racial bias training, and opened up their bathrooms to everyone.

After opening their bathrooms to everyone, Starbucks employees found syringes, drug baggies and blood all over the walls in the bathroom.

The coffee giant also fired Shannon Phillips even though she wasn’t at the Philly branch when the incident happened.

A judge on Wednesday ordered Starbucks to pay Phillips an additional $2,736,755 in back pay, front pay and tax gross, ABC News reported.

