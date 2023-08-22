St. Louis Mayor Announces Plans to Outlaw AR-15s, AK-47s and Military-Style Weapons – Hopes Criminals Will Comply

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced plans to introduce legislation to ban AR-15s, AK-47s and military-style weapons.

The move will make it easier for criminals to blast their way through the city.

Jones also wants to ban celebratory gunfire – something that is prevalent in black neighborhoods in the city on New Year’s Eve and other occasions.

And Tishaura Jones wants to take guns away from those individuals who are convicted of an insurrection or hate crimes. That’s important.

FOX2 Now reported:

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones plans to introduce new legislation that would ban AR-15s, AK-47s and similar “military-grade” weapons on city streets. In a Tuesday morning press conference, Jones announced her intent to introduce new gun safety legislation with support from the Board of Aldermen. Jones said the legislation would be designed to… Prohibit military-grade weapons on city streets

Prevent the transfer or sale of guns to minors

Take action on military-grade guns and similar untraceable firearms

Prepare St. Louis for the passage of Blair’s Law to ban celebratory gunfire

Prohibit anyone convicted of insurrection or hate crimes from having guns in St. Louis

Jones says this push comes in an effort to tackle gun violence in St. Louis City. “Gun violence is a public health crisis that impacts families and communities in every neighborhood across our city,” said Jones. “We’re coming together around a shared vision: A safer, stronger St. Louis that is ready to stand up for our values.”

Last month Mayor Jones’s leaked text messages revealed the mayor was not a true believer in gun control. In one text message she told her father, “Chicago has strict gun laws as well but that doesn’t deter gun violence.”