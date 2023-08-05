The Spike in Gas Prices? Blame the Sun, Not Biden Failed Policy, Says CBS Host Gayle King (VIDEO)

CBS host Gayle King took to the airwaves to suggest that the summer’s extreme heat has a direct correlation with the recent spike in gas prices. Yes, you read that correctly: according to King, it’s not the Biden failed economy, it’s the… weather!

According to King, the summer’s extreme heat is behind the rise in fuel prices, leaving economists around the world wondering why they didn’t think of that first.

“Have you noticed a recent surge in gas prices this summer? Join the club. You’re not alone. The national average price of a gallon of regular is now $3.83. That’s about thirty cents more than it was just a month ago. One big factor might surprise you. It seems this summer’s Extreme Heat is playing a role,” King claimed on a recent broadcast.

Instead of focusing on, say, the failed economic policies in the U.S. since the Biden regime took office, or the convoluted geopolitical chess game that is international oil production, let’s blame it all on a little extra sunshine making that gas meter spin faster.

Forget supply and demand, forget production and consumption, forget Biden’s catastrophic economic policies; the weather has taken the wheel, according to the fake news media.

The spike in gas prices has NOTHING to do with Bidenomics. CBS Host @GayleKing says that it’s actually due to the weather. KING: “Have you noticed a recent surge in gas prices this summer?… Extreme heat is playing a role.” pic.twitter.com/FygxxhEMtu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 4, 2023

